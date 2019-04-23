Ad by Eargo
Eargo’s latest release is a major lift in its line of hearing aid devices that specifically appeal to active, style-driven, and tech-forward people. Building on customer feedback from the Eargo Max and Eargo Plus and trends in portable audio devices at large, the Eargo Neo aims to enhance the auditory experience to a place where personalization, style, and comfort reign supreme. Designed to be virtually invisible and comfortable, the Eargo Neo features patented Flexi Palms and the unit’s open fit makes for a breathable in-ear experience that’s going to stay in and stay comfortable all day. Matching mainstream headphone tech (and then some), the Eargo Neo should last up to 16 hours on a full charge. You can get another two or three hours of use with a quick 30-minute charge in their sleek case, which can hold a full charge for a week. On top of enhanced audio features like wider bandwidth and elevated acoustic response, you can also connect these hearing aids to Eargo’s app for the first time ever. You don’t need to use the app, though, and it’s just one of several ways to work with Eargo’s team on helping you build a personalized hearing experience that can change with you over the years, if you want it to. That’s the point. Eargo’s goal is to take the stigmas and fear society has for hearing aid devices and turn them around. And they're always there to support you with free professional support from Eargo for life. With products like the Eargo Neo, hearing loss doesn’t have to just be something that’s happening to you — it can be something that propels you to do more than before.
