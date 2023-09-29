Victim of Tech CEO’s Alleged Killer Feared He Was Coming to Kill Her
‘I WAS PETRIFIED’
A woman who was sexually assaulted by the man accused of killing Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere says she feared for her life when she heard he hadn’t been caught by authorities earlier this week. Jason Billingsley, 32, was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly murdering 26-year-old LaPere in her apartment Monday. “When they couldn’t get him, I was petrified,” a woman sexually assaulted by Billingsley in 2013 told the New York Post. “I thought he was coming for me. I just thank God he didn’t kill me,” the 35-year-old woman added. She added that she “had no idea he was even out” when she heard reports of Billingsley’s latest alleged crimes. Billingsley pleaded guilty to sex assault in the 2013 case and was handed a 30-year sentence, though 16 years were suspended and he was given five years of supervised probation, ultimately leading to his release last year.