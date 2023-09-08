CHEAT SHEET
Early CDC Data Shows Existing Antibodies Protect Against New COVID Variant
Antibodies developed via an existing vaccine or a previous case of COVID-19 sufficiently protect against a new strain of the virus, BA.2.86, according to preliminary research data shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday. The data helped relieve earlier concerns that existing protection may not be as effective at battling the new strain. The BA.2.86 variant has been detected in nine states thus far, the CDC said, but is not believed to be driving the renewed uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The agency’s research comes ahead of a new slate of vaccines aimed at combatting the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant. The CDC said early data examining the new vaccines’ effectiveness was encouraging.