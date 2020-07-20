CHEAT SHEET
Early Oxford Trial Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Produces Antibodies
Early results from an Oxford study on a vaccine for the coronavirus have been published in The Lancet medical journal and they show positive signs. These are only initial findings but the trial, which included 1,077 people, demonstrated that an injection of the vaccine led to participants safely making antibodies and white blood cells that could be able to fight off COVID-19. “There is still much work to be done before we can confirm if our vaccine will help manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but these early results hold promise,” said Prof. Sarah Gilbert of the University of Oxford. The news came the same day that the British government signed a deal to acquire 90 million does of the possible vaccine, which is being worked on with AstraZeneca.