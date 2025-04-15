Trump Set to Name Hunter Biden Whistleblower as Acting IRS Commissioner
LOYALTY TEST
Donald Trump is expected to pick a surprising name to be his acting IRS commissioner, according to multiple reports. The president has landed on Gary Shapley, an agency investigator-turned-whistleblower who very publicly trumpeted his concerns that the Justice Department was slow-walking its tax case into Hunter Biden, CNN reported Tuesday night. He was later removed from the case. The claims earned him many fans on the Republican side of Congress, where he was invited to testify about his experience at the agency. When Trump took office earlier this year, he named Shapley as deputy chief of the IRS’ criminal investigation division. Now, the agency veteran is set to run the entire IRS, the denouement of a stunning rise propelled by his perceived loyalty to the president. He is set to serve as commissioner until Trump’s current nominee, Billy Long, is confirmed by the Senate. “Gary has proven his honesty and devotion to enforcing the law without fear or favor, even at great cost to his own career,” a spokesperson for the Treasury Department told CNN. “He’ll be a great asset to the IRS as we rethink and reform this crucial organization.