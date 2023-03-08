This Liquidless and Planet-Friendly Detergent Is a New Laundry Essential
Ready to Tumble?
Bulky, plastic detergent bottles are a pain for you and the planet. Replace them with Earth Breeze’s Eco Sheets. The sheets dissolve completely into water (hot or cold), are compatible with all types of washing machines — even those requiring high-efficiency detergent — and eliminate even the toughest stains. Plus, there is no measuring or potential spills to worry about. Eco Sheets are premeasured to deliver the right amount of cleaning power no matter how tough the job.
The lack of liquid in Eco Sheets results in a lighter product that doesn’t need to be shipped in wasteful plastic bottles. Instead, its packaging is compact and biodegradable, requiring less energy to ship and barely taking up any space in your home.
One box of this planet-friendly and skin-friendly detergent is enough for 60 loads. Buy a single box today or subscribe to have up to four boxes delivered monthly and snag 40% in savings. If you’re not satisfied, Earth Breeze offers a 100%-money back guarantee – if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, Earth Breeze will replace or refund your purchase. There is nothing to lose, except your current mostly-water detergent.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.