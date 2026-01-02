Earthquake Shakes Up Mexican President’s New Year Press Briefing
A strong earthquake in Mexico on Friday morning disrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first press conference of the new year. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was located near the town of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Earthquake alarms sounded over 200 miles away in the nation’s capital, temporarily putting the president’s press briefing on ice and prompting residents and tourists to flee into the streets. Sheinbaum restarted the briefing a short time later, reporting that she had spoken with the Governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, who said no severe damage had been reported so far. Guerrero is a popular tourist destination during the holiday season, home to resort areas like Acapulco, the country’s largest beach and spa city. Hurricane Otis, a category 5 tropical storm, ravaged the coastal resort city in October 2023, reaching 165 mph winds and killing more than 50 people.