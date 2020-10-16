European Aviation Regulator: Boeing 737 MAX Is Safe to Fly
YOU CAN GO FIRST
Europe’s top aviation regulator has declared that the Boeing 737 MAX is safe to fly and could be back in the air by the end of 2020. The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal accidents caused by a mechanical malfunction resulted in the deaths of 346 passengers. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency made the announcement early Friday despite a further upgrade the agency demanded that won’t be ready for nearly two years. EASA is now conducting final document reviews before issuing an airworthiness directive in November, which will be followed by four weeks of public comment, Bloomberg News. “Our analysis is showing that this is safe, and the level of safety reached is high enough for us,” Patrick Ky, executive director told Bloomberg.