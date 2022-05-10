CHEAT SHEET
Shooter in East Baltimore Fires More Than 60 Shots, Killing One and Injuring Three
A quadruple shooting in East Baltimore left three injured and one dead on Tuesday afternoon. A 27-year-old man, 27-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, while a 25-year-old man died in the hospital from his injuries. The shooter fired over 60 shots from an assault rifle before fleeing into a nearby alley. While local police officers do not yet have any leads on the suspect or a motive, they are confident they will catch the shooter, with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison saying that shooters “have no regard to operate under the cloak of darkness and concealment.”