East Carolina University Interim Chancellor Resigns Over Boozy Night With Students

Read it at The News & Observer
The interim chancellor of East Carolina University, who was caught on camera having a rowdy night out with students, resigned Saturday, The News & Observer reported. Photos and videos of Dan Gerlach boozing it up and dancing with students at two bars in September sparked an investigation by education officials—and a show of support by other members of the college community. In stepping down, Gerlach said, “Make no mistake: the responsibility is mine... It was I who made the choices that led to this action. There is no one to hold accountable for the situation except me.”