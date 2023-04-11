Truck Spills Toxic Soil Collected From East Palestine Train Derailment Site
A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of toxic soil collected from the East Palestine train derailment crashed on Monday, spilling around half of its contaminated load. The open top tractor trailer got into an accident on SR-165 in Columbiana County, prompting a response from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the local fire department. Ohio State Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene and found the truck “on its side, off of the right side of the roadway.” The agency said the truck’s 74-year-old driver, Phillip Falck, went off the road and hit a ditch and utility pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. The Ohio EPA said the “the spill was contained and is not a threat to nearby waterways.” On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train spilled hazardous chemicals when it derailed in East Palestine, causing what the company called a “substantial contamination” of local water and soil.