    BUGGING OUT

    Massachusetts Raises Risk of Brain-Swelling Virus to Critical

    Massachusetts officials have raised the alarm about Eastern equine encephalitis, a potentially deadly brain-swelling virus that has now been found in seven horses this year. Authorities raised the risk level to critical in four more communities—bringing the total to 28—and are warning residents to wear insect repellent during the holiday weekend. There have been four cases detected in humans this year. Some scientists think climate change could increase the threat of the mosquito-borne illness.

