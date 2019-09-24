Third Person Dies of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in Massachusetts

Read it at WCVB
Massachusetts officials say a third person has died from Eastern equine encephalitis, the mosquito-borne brain-swelling virus that has been spreading across parts of the U.S. The news comes just a few days after Connecticut announced it had registered its first death from EEE. The current outbreak has health officials from Michigan to Rhode Island urging residents to protect themselves against the insects in affected areas. In addition, some schools have rescheduled early evening outdoor sports practices and events.