College Professor Cancels Civil Rights Lesson Because Student Objected

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at WESH
A professor teaching a U.S. government class at Eastern Florida State College canceled an entire lesson on civil rights after one student said they were uncomfortable with the topic, WESH reports. A student in the class, Jacob Dailey, told the station the students ended up with a free period instead. “The topic was civil rights, no specific bit of it, just in general, as far as I’m aware,” Dailey told WESH. “So the teacher basically had to cancel this class of about 20 students in total because of the student’s discomfort.” The school told the station that the teacher is “working with his supervisors on alternative ways to handle such potential problems to ensure future classes can continue.”