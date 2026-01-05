Flight Grounded After Terrifying Mid-Air Inferno

World

A routine flight turned ugly after the engine burst into flames.

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 09: A EasyJet aircraft that arrives at Bristol Airport, on December 9, 2025 in Bristol, England.
Anna Barclay/Getty Images

An easyJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its engine burst into flames mid-air. The Airbus A320-200 from Milan to Lamezia Terme in Italy was operating as usual during a routine flight on Dec. 27 when its right engine suddenly started “emitting flames” as it prepared for landing, aviation outlets reported, prompting the crew to immediately shut down the burning engine. After following emergency procedures, the pilots performed a routine landing, miraculously touching down just two minutes behind schedule with all passengers and crew departing the craft unharmed. Aviation reports later classified the fire as “uncontained,” with video footage shared on Facebook showing disintegrated engine parts. The aircraft was subsequently put out of commission for six days while it underwent a full inspection, repair and engine replacement. “The safety of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority,” an easyJet spokesperson said in a statement, confirming the aircraft was met by emergency services on the tarmac as a precaution.

