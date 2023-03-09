These Self-Watering Plants Are Almost Impossible to Kill

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Plants come to my home to die. Sometimes they visit only for a few weeks; sometimes, they stay for months, but inevitably, they all die. The leaves turn brown, get crispy, and fall off. After 17 years of living in New York City apartments full of dead plants, I was ready for a change. I’ve never had a green thumb, so at least I knew better than to invest in finicky plants like fancy ferns, orchids, and tropical plants that could never survive in my low-lit apartment. Instead, I’ve focused on far simpler spider plants and hearty snake plants. While the sturdiest of these have fared far better than potted flowers or small citrus trees that I’ve attempted to grow, they still struggled, hanging on for dear life as I over-watered, under-watered, or placed them somewhere with too much or too little light.

Then, I learned about EasyPlant, a self-watering plant system that makes it almost impossible to kill your plants. The genius concept behind EasyPlant is that you only have to water the plant once per month and then the self-watering system kicks in, slowly dispersing the water over the next 30 days. As a very frequent traveler, this has been hugely helpful, as I often over-water my plants before a long trip (which is no good), but they still get super dried out when I’m away (also no good). With my EasyPlants, I no longer have to recruit neighbors (who know even less about plants than I do, apparently!) to water my collection of half-dead vegetation when I’m away for a few weeks.

EasyPlant Dracaena Janet Craig Compacta My favorite EasyPlant is the Dracaena Janet Craig Compacta, a large, air-purifying African plant named after the Derema Forest in Tanzania. Because I live in New York City, which can get bitterly cold during the winter, I was relieved that EasyPlant offers cold-weather packaging so my big beauty arrived intact, on-time, and with zero evidence of cold weather damage. What it did come with, was a handy information card with easy-to-interpret instructions and visuals that outlined how to water the plant, care for it, and properly place it near an appropriate light source so that it best thrives. Buy At EasyPlant $ 269 Free Shipping

I opted for the Dracaena Janet Craig because it’s low-light friendly, and the four-to-five-foot plant would complement my tall ceilings. For the past three months, it’s been thriving in a shadowy corner of my living room near a window that receives indirect sunlight.

I do still have a handful of “regular” plants in my kitchen that are struggling along as I rotate between over-watering and under-watering them. It would be obvious to anyone who stepped into my apartment which are the properly-watered EasyPlants and which are my sad experiments. One day, I aim to outfit every room with these self-watering wonders so that my entire apartment resembles a well-curated, well-cared-for urban jungle, instead of the sad plant cemetery it’s been for so long. Thanks to EasyPlant, I actually think I have a shot at it.

