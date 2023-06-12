CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ Author Cans Book Set in Russia After Ukrainian Backlash

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    U.S. author Elizabeth Gilbert arrives for the British premiere of the film adaptation of her book.

    Chris Helgren/Reuters

    Elizabeth Gilbert, the author best known for her 2006 memoir, Eat, Pray, Love, has pushed off publishing her new book, set to take place in Russia, after receiving an “overwhelming” response from Ukrainian fans. “I have received an enormous, massive outpouring of reactions and responses from my Ukrainian readers expressing anger, sorrow, disappointment, and pain about the decision that I would choose to release a book right now … set in Russia,” Gilbert said in a video posted to Twitter. The book is called The Snow Forest, which Gilbert describes as a story of a Soviet family who flees to Siberia to defend nature against industrialization. It was set to be released in early 2024, but after the controversy, it’s being shelved for a later date. Gilbert also said that she’ll be refunding all pre-orders.

