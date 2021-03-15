Certified Refurbished Is the Trick to Spring Cleaning Without Cleaning Out Your Wallet
So Fresh
Cleaning is all about having the right tools for the job. You can get your hands on top-of-the line gadgets like robotic vacuums, pressure washers, and lawn mowers at unbelievably low prices by taking advantage of certified refurbished deals on eBay.
eBay’s certified refurbished products are like-new items that have been rigorously inspected, sanitized, and refurbished by a manufacturer-approved vendor (or the manufacturer itself!). They ship in manufacturer-sealed packaging with all the accessories and manuals you’ll need, and are certified to look, feel, and work as if they were brand new. eBay puts its money where its mouth is with a Money Back Guarantee, but you can always return items for any reason (or no reason at all) within 30 days.
iRobot Roomba 677
40% off list price of $299
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Sun Joe SPX3000 Pressure Washer
43% off list price of $159
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Craftsman CMCST900D1R Edge Trimmer
46% off list price of $99.99
Free Shipping | Free Returns
