Doctors Without Borders Slams World Health Organization for ‘Rationing’ Ebola Vaccine
The aid group Doctors Without Borders is accusing the World Health Organization of rationing the Ebola vaccine in the Democratic Republic of Congo—which WHO immediately denied. In a statement, the doctors organization said there is enough vaccine to inoculate up to 2,500 people a day, but far fewer are actually getting the shot. “It’s like giving firefighters a bucket of water to put out a fire, but only allowing them to use one cup of water a day,” emergency coordinator Natalie Roberts said. More than two dozen people have died during the current outbreak in Congo, where medical aid workers have faced suspicion and violent attacks. WHO announced Monday that a second vaccine that was originally rejected by the country’s former health minister will be introduced next month.