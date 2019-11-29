Ebola Outbreak in Congo ‘Likely to Resurge’ After Clinic Attacks

Health officials warned Ebola was “likely to resurge” in Congo after a series of attacks on health-care centers working to control the epidemic. Armed groups killed four response workers and injured five others at a camp in Biakato Mines on Thursday, in what is thought to be the deadliest attack on an Ebola clinic yet. The Red Cross, World Health Organization, World Food Programme and others have all suspended operations or experienced interruptions due to the violence, according to Reuters. The WHO said the disease outbreak—which has killed more than 2,000 people to date—had slowed in recent weeks, but may gain steam in the absence of the response efforts.