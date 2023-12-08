This Foldable Stair Climber Is the New Walking Pad—But It Burns Way More Calories
Walking pads and foldable treadmills have been one of the biggest product trends in the wellness space this year, and while we love their versatility and compact design, sometimes you’re in the mood for a more high-intensity workout. I used to love using the StairMaster back when I had a gym membership, and since I’ve transitioned to a home gym, I’ve definitely missed the bum-sculpting workout. Sadly, most home stair climbing machines are anywhere between $2,000-$4,000+ a pop—there’s not as much of a range in pricing as there is for fitness bikes and treadmills. There are some options for under $300 on Amazon, but they look... flimsy, to say the least. Naturally, when I learned Echelon had debuted an affordable, foldable stair climber, I had to get all the details.
Echelon’s Stair Climber Sport machine is a compact, foldable fitness machine engineered to give you low-impact workouts that burn up to three times more calories than walking on a treadmill for the same duration, according to the brand. Plus, it’s designed with wheels, which makes it easy to transport, fold, and stow away under your couch or bed or to stuff it in the closet when you’re not working on those glutes. Unlike other affordable stair climber alternatives, Echelon’s Stair Climber Sport offers all the same features and functionalities as a full-sized machine, including dedicated programming for different resistance levels, scenic climbs, beginner workouts, and more. And, like all of Echelon’s smart fitness lineup, you can also get access to its library of on-demand, expert-led workouts when you sign up for the Echelon Choice membership (which will also get you free shipping!). Best of all? Right now, you can score $200 off the already-affordable machine during its holiday sale—no code required.