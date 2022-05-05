This Huge Battery Powers Your Whole Campsite and Even Keeps Your Home Functioning During a Blackout

The summer of 2020 was pretty much a dumpster fire all around the globe, and particularly here in America. In case you have managed to block it out, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging out of control, electoral politics were ripping apart the very fabric of society, and then to top it off, a hurricane named Isaias ripped up the east coast, knocking out power to millions in the New York City area as it passed.

That last part? The power outage? That one hit home. My house was without power for more than three days in the midst of a hot, humid August during which we had basically nowhere safe to go, because of that whole pandemic thing. We ended up losing most of the food in our fridge and freezer, the house was almost unbearably warm, and with then six-year-old and two-year-old kids to care for and entertain in the hot, dark home, we were pretty goddamn frazzled, to say the least.

Fortunately, after a couple of days, my resourceful father-in-law secured a solid generator that at least allowed the use of fans in their home, so we transferred there and hunkered down until the power came back. After that mess, I decided we’d be better prepared for emergencies and blackouts going forward. But I didn’t really want a gas-powered generator, nor was I thrilled by the prospect of trying to fit such large, heavy piece of equipment into the already packed and cluttered (and small) garage.

So instead, we got a battery. A really big battery. Like one big enough that it’s actually called a power station: the EcoFlow Delta Max Portable Power Station, to be clear. And it’s a well-deserved title because while “portable battery” may call to mind a phone-sized rechargeable battery that can power up your phone once or twice, this double-shoebox sized device can power a full-sized refrigerator, a washing machine, or a TV and speaker system… all at the same time—it has six AC outlets. Or, you can recharge your phone dozens of times.

Because this battery/power station charges up fast, you can be ready to keep the power on, so to speak, with very little prior planning. The Delta Max goes from drained to about 80 percent charged in about an hour, and in two hours’ time, it will be charged to capacity. It will then hold that charge for months—I periodically check ours just to be sure we’re ready in case of a sudden blackout and it’s always nearly 99 percent charged even after sitting in the closet for long stretches of time.

And when the time comes to use the Delta Max, you can do so with real-time insights: when it’s paired with the EcoFlow app, you can monitor current power usage and also get a precise snapshot of how much of a charge you have left.

Forgot to charge the Delta Max or ran it dry and the power is still out? It can also be recharged via solar panels. Those will cost you extra, but for the very prepared or the multi-day camper, they’re worth it. And speaking of camping, while disconnecting is part of the appeal of heading to the woods, if you like campsite amenities like lighting, fans, an electric coffee maker, and maybe even some tunes, and EcoFlow power station will give you enough power to keep the lights on, fans whirring, coffee brewing, tunes cranking, and so much more for so many days you’ll run out of oatmeal and beer before it runs out of juice.

