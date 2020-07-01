Fox News Fires Anchor Ed Henry Following Sexual Misconduct Probe
Fox News has fired veteran anchor Ed Henry after the network investigated a complaint about “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace,” according to an internal memo. In a notice sent to staff Wednesday morning, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace wrote that they received a complaint about Henry on June 25. On the same day, the network chiefs said, Henry was suspended from his on-air duties and an outside law firm was brought in to investigate. “Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” they wrote. No details were given about the allegations other than that they came from a “former employee” and the alleged misconduct took place “years ago.” They added that “rotating news anchors” will replace Henry as co-anchor of America’s Newsroom alongside Sandra Smith until a permanent replacement is hired. Scott and Wallace also reminded staff that the network “strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination.” Henry is yet to comment publicly on the allegations.