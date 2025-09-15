Ed Sheeran, 34, Reveals Eerie Details of Posthumous Album
Ed Sheeran revealed that he plans to release a posthumous album featuring 10 of his best tracks. “It’s actually in my Will, and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it,” the 34-year-old singer said on The Zane Lowe Show during a conversation about the release of his new album Play. “I’ll talk to Cherry throughout my life,” the Perfect singer told Zane Lowe, explaining that his wife Cherry Seaborn, 33, will choose the 10 best songs he made throughout his life for his final album, which he plans to call Eject. Sheeran married Seaborn in 2018, and the pair have two children together—Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3. In a 2023 docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, the pair discussed Seaborn’s cancer diagnosis, which they learned about when Seaborn was pregnant with their second child. “At the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” the singer said in a statement about his 2023 album Subtract, referring to his wife’s cancer diagnosis and the death of his best friend, English music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards. “Posthumous albums come out, but they’re sort of unplanned. I want to sort of make a plan,” Sheeran told Lowe, later adding, “You never know.” The singer-songwriter revealed earlier this year that he had a Quentin Tarantino-inspired idea for his future albums: “When I was like 18, I had an idea for like 10 albums. It’s Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, Equals, and then Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind and Stop,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Actually, it will be Stop and then Eject,” he clarified to Lowe.