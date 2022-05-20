CHEAT SHEET
Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Second Daughter
Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl into their family, bringing a sister to their other daughter, nearly 2-year-old Lyra Antarctica. The singer revealed the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4.” Sheeran and Seaborn have known each other since their shared childhood in England and reconnected at one of Taylor Swift’s parties before tying the knot in 2018. The couple left fans guessing about the new baby’s name…something related to another continent, perhaps?