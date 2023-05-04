Ed Sheeran Wins His Marvin Gaye Copyright Battle
SHOW’S OVER
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has won a copyright battle that he had claimed could have ended his career. After three hours of deliberations, a civil jury in New York City found Sheeran not liable Thursday for ripping off Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” in his subsequent hit “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran had attended the eight-day trial, even crooning jurors with snippets of various songs as he tried to convince them that he was more inspired by Van Morrison than Gaye’s 1973 R&B classic. Asked on the stand Monday what kind of toll the case had taken on him and what he would do if he lost, Sheeran said his career would be over. “If that happens, I’m done—I’m stopping,” he said, adding: “I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it.” Sheeran was sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Gaye.