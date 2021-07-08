This T-Shirt Saved Me from Baking in the Sun On a Hike

Scouting Report: This shirt is breathable, moisture-wicking, has a solid UPF rating, and doesn’t get stinky easily—trust me, I tried my hardest.

Getting outside in the summer is the best thing ever—especially after a year like this one. But having the right clothing is essential for the job. I feel like with hiking especially, finding a good shirt is tough work—it needs to be lightweight, quick drying, and pretty much up for anything. Well, what I once thought was an impossible clothing item, recently became a reality, when I had a chance to try this shirt out from Eddie Bauer.

Adventurer® Short Sleeve Shirt Shop at Eddie Bauer $

I recently had the chance to go on a long, wonderful, sun-drenched hike in Eddie Bauer’s Adventurer® Short Sleeve Shirt, and afterwards (and during) I didn’t smell like B.O. sunscreen, or anything gross and I didn’t feel that way either. This is because the shirt is made with natural, breathable cotton with a Seawool polyester blend, plus a little spandex for an added stretch. The shirt is extremely moisture wicking—worthy of being an exercise shirt for the most grueling workouts. But beyond that it also has built in odor control, which means it really doesn’t get gross after one wear. While at home, I wash it every time I use it, but since it doesn’t really need to be washed all the time, it works great for traveling because it means I can pack less for my adventures. It also has a UPF rating of 50, so it helps keep me from getting sunburnt (or at the very least, more sunburnt).

The shirt comes in seven different colors, and I love that I can wear it with jeans or shorts and it doesn't look out of place. It’s the perfect shirt for hiking and traveling, and when I’m not doing either of those things, you’ll find me in the gym rocking it too.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.