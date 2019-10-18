CHEAT SHEET
HUH
Chicago Police Superintendent Calls for Investigation Into Himself After He Was Found Asleep in a Car
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has called for an investigation into himself after officers found him asleep in a parked car near his home around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Johnson said he failed to take an unnamed medication that he had been prescribed, which led him to fall asleep while driving home from dinner that night. The Chicago Tribune reports that Johnson nearly collapsed after a news conference in 2017, and he said he had similar symptoms Thursday, which led him to pull over and stop the car. Anthony Guglielmi, the police department’s chief spokesman, released a statement saying alcohol did not play a role in the incident. Guglielmi said Johnson asked the department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs to “do a complete investigation” of the incident, and the results will likely be shared with First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio. “Just the whole fact that the officers stopping the superintendent… how that looks,” Guglielmi said. “He wanted Internal Affairs to do an independent investigation of it just to ensure that what he says is the actual truth.”