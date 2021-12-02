CHEAT SHEET
‘Laverne and Shirley’ Star Eddie Mekka Dead at 69
Eddie Mekka, a star of Laverne and Shirley, has died at 69. The actor played Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa, boyfriend of the titular Shirley Feeney, on the popular sitcom, often uttering the catchphrase, “You know I’d go from rags to riches!” He was also nominated for a Tony for his work on Broadway in The Lieutenant. His Facebook page shared the news of his death: “It is with deep regret that we share with you the passing of our beloved Eddie Mekka. Eddie passed away peacefully in his Newhall, California home on Saturday, November 27, 2021.” A cause of death has not been disclosed. Cindy Williams, who played Shirley, told the New York Post, “I love you dearly. I’ll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories.”