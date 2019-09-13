CHEAT SHEET
Singer-Songwriter Eddie Money Dead at 70 From Esophageal Cancer
Eddie Money, the singer-songwriter behind the hit songs “Baby Hold On” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” died on Friday at the age of 70. Money had recently been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer; he documented the tragic revelation on his reality television show Real Money.
“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” reads a statement from the musician’s family. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.” Money rose to fame in the 70s and 80s by playing clubs in the Bay Area and eventually signing with Columbia Records. He is survived by his wife Laurie and five children.