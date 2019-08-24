CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    GET WELL SOON

    Singer Eddie Money Says He Has Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

    Singer Eddie Money said that he has stage 4 esophageal cancer Saturday. The announcement appeared in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his reality TV show “Real Money.” In the video, Money explains that he discovered he had cancer during what he thought would be a routine checkup. He said that it had spread to his liver and lymph nodes, and that his fate is now in “God’s hands.” Money, whose real name is Edward Mahoney, has had numerous health problems this year, including heart valve surgery and developing pneumonia after the procedure, the AP reports. The “Take Me Home Tonight” singer cancelled his summer tour to focus on his health.

    Read it at AP