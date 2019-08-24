CHEAT SHEET
Singer Eddie Money Says He Has Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer
Singer Eddie Money said that he has stage 4 esophageal cancer Saturday. The announcement appeared in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his reality TV show “Real Money.” In the video, Money explains that he discovered he had cancer during what he thought would be a routine checkup. He said that it had spread to his liver and lymph nodes, and that his fate is now in “God’s hands.” Money, whose real name is Edward Mahoney, has had numerous health problems this year, including heart valve surgery and developing pneumonia after the procedure, the AP reports. The “Take Me Home Tonight” singer cancelled his summer tour to focus on his health.