Eddie Murphy Set to Star as Iconic Comedy Character

Legendary Football Coach Announces Cancer Update
IN HIS PRIME
Deion Sanders, head football coach at the University of Colorado-Boulder and a former NFL football and MLB baseball player, announced on social media that he had been diagnosed with a bladder tumor and had undergone a bladder removal and reconstruction. “Given his commitments to his family and the team, he elected to undergo a bladder removal. We performed a full robot-assisted laparoscopic bladder removal and creation of a new bladder, and I’m pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer,” his doctor, Janet Kukreja, announced at a press conference on Monday. Sanders, affectionately called “Coach Prime,” has been open about the difficulties of his recovery, sharing that he lost 25 pounds and “can’t pee like I used to pee.” But he said he is grateful to start his third season as a coach. “It’s been a tremendous journey,” Sanders said. Sanders has a following among both football and baseball fans as the only athlete to have played in both the Super Bowl and the World Series.