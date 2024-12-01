Eddie Murphy’s Son Gets Engaged to Martin Lawrence’s Daughter

Ellen DeGeneres is setting the record straight following a report in The Daily Mail that “raging floods“ had ”engulfed” the former daytime talk show star’s “new multi-million pound mansion” in England. She said Sunday that the story is not true, writing in an Instagram post: “For those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood.” The clarification was an addendum to a post that otherwise celebrated the 20th anniversary of her relationship with her now-wife, actress Portia de Rossi. They married in 2008 and relocated to the UK after the recent U.S. presidential election, which saw President-elect Donald Trump win a second term in the White House. The two are said to have purchased an estate in the Cotswolds, a picturesque region in South West England with wide meadows and rolling hills. Parts of the area have been hit by severe flooding in recent days due to Storm Bert causing overflow of the upper River Thames.
