Eddie Murphy’s Son Welcomes First Baby With Comedy Icon’s Daughter

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ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 50 percent off sitewide with the code SPRING50 for a limited time.

It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and/or gift one to the tough-to-shop-for mom who says they “don’t want anything.”

Lola Blanket Black Friday Sale Buy one, get one free Shop At Lola Blanket

If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.

Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s Lola’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.