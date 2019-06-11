Eddy Vladimir Féliz García, Suspect in David Ortiz Shooting, to Face ‘Accomplice to Attempted Murder’ Charge

Eddy Vladimir Féliz García, a suspect in the shooting in the Dominican Republic that injured Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, will be charged with “accomplice to attempted murder,” a spokesperson for the Public Ministry of Santo Domingo Este told The Boston Globe. García’s lawyer, Deivi Solano, told the newspaper his client was a motorcycle taxi driver and that the man he picked up had shot Ortiz. “This boy did not do anything,” he said. “He was totally surprised by what happened.” According to Reuters, García was taken into custody after two men reportedly drove up to a nightclub on a motorcycle and one of them opened fire on Sunday. On Monday, police were investigating the whereabouts of the other suspect after he fled the scene on-foot. The motive for the attack is also currently unknown. Ortiz is back in Boston, where he is recovering from a second surgery. The former baseball player had parts of his intestines, colon, and his gallbladder removed in an initial surgery at a Dominican Republic hospital.