The EU Has Its First Openly Gay President

Edgars Rinkevics became the European Union’s first openly gay head of state on Saturday when he was sworn in as president of Latvia. Rinkevics, 49, was foreign minister when he came out in 2014. Parliament elected him to be president in May. “During my presidency, I will stand up for the creation of a modern and strong Latvia, for a legal and just Latvia, for the well-being of the people, for an inclusive and respectful society,” he said in his inauguration speech, according to the BBC.