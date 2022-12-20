Edie Falco, Star of ‘Avatar 2,’ Thought It Came Out and Bombed Years Ago
QUEEN
It’s Edie Falco’s world—we’re all just living in it. And in Falco’s world, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar came out a while back, disappearing quietly into the ether occupied by box-office bombs. As the Emmy-winning 59-year-old recently put it, “It happens.” In a recent appearance on ABC’s The View, Falco said she’d filmed her scenes in The Way of Water around four years ago. “I’ve been busy, I’m doing stuff. Somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well because I didn’t hear anything,’” she said. “It happens, you know. Someone recently said, ‘Oh, Avatar is coming out!’ and I said, ‘Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?’” Over laughter, she joked, “I will never work again because I said that.” She also confirmed that she was “a little disappointed” when she discovered that she hadn’t been cast as someone blue and very tall. “I wanted to be blue!” she said. “I was excited I’d be blue and very tall. I didn’t get either of those things.” On the bright side, Falco will have plenty of opportunities to return to Pandora as someone blue, tall, or blue and very tall in Avatar 3. And then there’s always Avatar 4, or Avatar 5, or even Avatar 6. The possibilities are endless.