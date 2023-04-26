Evander Kane Rips Fan That Spat on a 10-Year-Old Cancer Patient
PATHETIC
Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane ripped into Los Angeles Kings fans Tuesday for how they allegedly treated a young fan battling cancer. Kane posted a photo with 10-year-old Cecily Eklund on social media, where he revealed that a Kings fan spat on her for wearing Kane’s jersey at Friday’s playoff game between the Oilers and Kings in Los Angeles. “I’m disgusted and appalled at what happened to this amazing little girl in the stands and in a woman’s restroom where she was harassed for wearing her jersey and was spit on by a LA fan for doing so,” Kane said on an Instagram story. “This type of behavior is gross and completely unacceptable. For any young girl especially someone battling cancer to be treated in such a manner is pathetic.” Donations poured into Eklund’s Stollery Children’s Hospital donation page after news circulated of her treatment at the Kings’ game.