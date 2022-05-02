Ex-Cop Charged With Murder for Shooting 12-Year-Old Boy in Philadelphia

Police said Thomas Siderio was armed, but also indicated that the officer chased him and shot him from behind.

Matt Taylor

National Editor

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Philadelphia Police Department Missing Persons

A former Philadelphia police officer is facing murder charges after shooting 12-year-old Thomas Siderio in the back and killing him in early March, according to court records.

The ex-officer, Edsaul Mendoza, was fired shortly after the incident in which authorities initially indicated police sustained fire and even had the window of their car shatter while pursuing a gun investigation. Police have said 12-year-old Siderio was armed, though his family has challenged that account, and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw soon determined Mendoza had violated use-of-force policies.

Outlaw maintained that Siderio was suspected of firing at the vehicle, but authorities also indicated that Mendoza fired and struck the child in the upper right back with a bullet that exited through his chest as he fled.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was expected to hold a press conference updating the public on the investigation later Monday morning, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Court filings showed Mendoza faced charges of first- and third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and possession of an instrument of crime.

He was denied bail, records showed. It was not clear if he had an attorney.