Ex-Cop Charged With Murder for Shooting 12-Year-Old Boy in Philadelphia

A former Philadelphia police officer is facing murder charges after shooting 12-year-old Thomas Siderio in the back and killing him in early March, according to court records.

The ex-officer, Edsaul Mendoza, was fired shortly after the incident in which authorities initially indicated police sustained fire and even had the window of their car shatter while pursuing a gun investigation. Police have said 12-year-old Siderio was armed, though his family has challenged that account, and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw soon determined Mendoza had violated use-of-force policies.

Outlaw maintained that Siderio was suspected of firing at the vehicle, but authorities also indicated that Mendoza fired and struck the child in the upper right back with a bullet that exited through his chest as he fled.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was expected to hold a press conference updating the public on the investigation later Monday morning, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Court filings showed Mendoza faced charges of first- and third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and possession of an instrument of crime.

He was denied bail, records showed. It was not clear if he had an attorney.