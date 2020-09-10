Education Department to Scrutinize Employee Book Clubs for ‘Anti-American Propaganda’
READ LESS, PLEASE
As the federal government purges anti-bias training materials that mention “critical race theory,” per an order from President Donald Trump, the Education Department will scrutinize “internal employee activities” in search of “Anti-American propaganda,” Politico reports. Department emails show that even employee book clubs will face review for materials mentioning “white privilege” or discussions thereof, a concept the commander-in-chief and the Office of Management and Budget have demanded expunged. The department will also audit training presentations and pamphlets produced for employees at its federal and field offices. Trump has threatened to cut funding from schools that teach the New York Times’ 1619 Project about the history of slavery in the United States.