Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Says Schools Should Stay Open
LEARNING EXPERIENCE
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Sunday that he expects schools to do everything possible to maintain in-person learning despite the ongoing Omicron surge. Throughout the nation, cases have spiked as a result of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant. While Cardona acknowledged that staffing shortages could cause some short-term school closures, he insisted that schools do all they can to remain open, citing “how difficult remote learning was for all concerned.”
“Keeping them (children) in school is critical for them, for our communities, for our parents,” Cardona said. According to Cardona, vaccine and testings are the best protections for school children, pointing to “less disruption” where vaccination numbers are “high.”