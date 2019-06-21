War-Crimes Witness: Navy SEAL Team 6 Member Threatened to ‘Burn This Motherfucking Court Room to the Ground’

A Navy SEAL testifying in the military trial of Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward Gallagher this week told a San Diego courtroom that a fellow SEAL who is part of SEAL Team 6 suggested burning the courthouse down and made disparaging remarks about the case’s judge, Task & Purpose reports. Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Dylan Dille answered affirmatively when asked whether SO1 Dalton Tolbert, a sniper for SEAL Team 7 in 2017, said in a text that he would “burn this motherfucking court room to the ground.” Dille testified he viewed the comment as a joke. Defense attorney Tim Parlatore also asked Dille whether Tolbert wrote that he “worked with a bunch of people who don’t care about killing civilians,” which Dille confirmed Tolbert said. Dille then uncomfortably revealed that Tolbert worked in the “development group,” referring to the elite and classified SEAL Team 6. Tolbert is expected to testify sometime on Friday.