American Couple Found Dead in Dominican Republic Hotel Room

Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, an American couple from Maryland, were found dead in their hotel room in the Dominican Republic at the end of last week. The two had missed their checkout time at Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana. When hotel workers went to their room to check on them, the pair were found unresponsive but their were no signs of violence. According to Dominican National Police, an autopsy found they had suffered from respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, which is caused by excess fluid in the lungs. The police did note in their statement, however, that there were medications to treat blood pressure found in the room. A statement from the hotel said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident at one of our hotels in La Romana, Dominican Republic, and want to express our deepest condolences to their family and friends.”