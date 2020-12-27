CHEAT SHEET
Edward Snowden and His Wife Welcome Their First Child
Edward Snowden and his wife have announced the birth of their first child. The former National Security Agency leaker shared a photo on Twitter posted by his wife, Lindsay Mills, of the two holding their new baby, whose face was covered with a smiley face emoji. “The greatest gift is the love we share,” Snowden captured the retweeted photo on Christmas Day. The pair has been living in exile in Russia since Snowden leaked classified NSA surveillance documents in 2013 and got charged with espionage. Snowden’s lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told Russia’s Interfax news agency that the couple welcomed a baby boy, and both the infant and mother were in “excellent” health.