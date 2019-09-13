CHEAT SHEET
EXILED
Edward Snowden: My Hope in Obama Was ‘Misplaced’
Whistleblower Edward Snowden, in his forthcoming memoir, said he became disillusioned during his time working as an intelligence contractor during President Obama's administration. “I fully supported defensive and targeted surveillance,” Snowden writes, but he called the government's “bulk collection” of data hypocritical. According to The New York Times, Snowden felt like Obama was doubling down on the Bush administration's surveillance programs. “Lindsay’s hope in him, as well as my own, would prove more and more misplaced,” Snowden writes, referring to his current wife Lindsay Mills' enthusiastic campaigning for Obama. The Guardian reports Snowden also wrote that America had engaged in “self-destruction” after 9/11, “with the promulgation of secret policies, secret laws, secret courts and secret wars.”
His memoir also reveals personal details, like his marriage to Mills in Russia two years ago. He also revealed that he now lives in a two-bedroom apartment in Moscow, and he doesn't bother wearing disguises in public anymore. “Nowadays everybody’s too busy staring at their phones to give me a second glance,” he writes.