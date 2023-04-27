$2B Powerball Winner Hires Three 24/7 Bodyguards
NOT PLAYING
The man who won the biggest prize in U.S. lottery history is now protected around the clock by a security team, according to the New York Post. California resident Edwin Castro, 30, has remained out of the public eye since scooping his mammoth $2.04 billion jackpot last year, but was spotted leaving a bank with a thick envelope on Wednesday. He was followed by his newly hired bodyguards after reportedly taking on a three-man team to protect him and his property 24/7. Since his win, Castro has splashed out on a $25 million Hollywood Hills estate and a $4 million mansion in his hometown of Altadena near the gas station where he bought his Powerball ticket. Like most lottery winners, Castro chose to take a one-time lump sum payment—in his case of $997.6 million—instead of his full prize, which would’ve been paid in annuities over 29 years.