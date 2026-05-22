Eerie Videos Released in New Trump UFO Files Dump

A series of eerie videos and handwritten testimonies from creeped-out astronauts form part of a new Trump administration UFO files dump.

The files, which run from mid-1961 to the present day, were released on Friday morning and include video and audio from several chilling encounters. The first batch ​was made public on May 8.

One of the earliest files in the latest dump was from 1962, during the second orbital flight of Project Mercury, the United States’ first human spaceflight program.

In an audio file recorded in space, pilot Scott Carpenter described white particles in view that appear to move at “random” and “look exactly like snowflakes” around his capsule.

The first five clips were from Mercury flights before Apollo 17 Commander Gene Cernan and his crew reported “jagged” particles during a December 1972 spaceflight.

The files contain correspondence from the Apollo 17 mission. Reuters

There are a bunch of videos of Unexplained Aerial Phenomena (UAP) from the Persian and Arabian Gulfs, as well as in Africa, the East China Sea, Central Asia, and even in the U.S.

In one clip, shot in Ohio, several UAP are seen flying around Columbus. The footage, from November 2022, was “likely derived from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform operating within the United States Northern Command area of responsibility,” the description said.

Several such encounters have been recorded in the vicinity of Columbus. Notable modern incidents involve unexplained drone swarms and classified military debriefings, while the broader Central Ohio region remains a historical hotbed for highly publicized, unexplained aerial anomalies.

In another eerie file, a U.S. plane shoots down a UAP over Lake Huron in February 2023. The grainy infrared footage shows a long-tailed object being tracked by a sensor before it is blown to bits.

In another creepy video from an undisclosed location, several UAPs whizz around a submarine in the middle of open water. The objects dart around the vessel as a sensor remains trained on them. The U.S. Coast Guard also picked up weird “Tic Tac” shaped UAP’s flying alongside what look like commercial aircraft in an undisclosed location in the southeast of the U.S.

In another file, there are 116 pages of documentation from the Armed Forces Special Weapons Program (AFSWP), the post-WWII successor to the Manhattan Project, and from the U.S. Air Force, relating to a series of sightings and investigations in Sandia, New Mexico, from 1948 to 1950.

This file contains 209 sightings of “green orbs,” “discs,” and “fireballs” reported near the military base. Witnesses reported unidentified anomalous phenomena maneuvering, flying out of sight, disappearing, or exploding.

A UAP flying across U.S. radar in Kabul in 2017. Pentagon

Footage shot at Karaganda International Airport in Kazakhstan, likely from a cellphone’s rear-facing camera, in March 2022, depicts bizarre luminous lights slowly flashing near the runway.

The Department of Defense released the files with support from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in response to President Donald Trump’s directive for transparency on U.S. government information regarding spooky happenings in the sky.

The DOD-ODNI double team is overseeing government-wide efforts to “expeditiously find, review, identify, declassify and publicly release unresolved UAP-related records and historical documents in the federal government’s possession.”

“This is an unprecedented, historic undertaking that requires coordination between dozens of agencies and the review of tens of millions of records, many existing only on paper, spanning many decades. Given the scope of this task, the Department of War will be releasing new materials on a rolling basis as they are discovered and declassified, with tranches posted every few weeks,” a statement on the Department of Defense website states.

Several UAPs whizz around a submarine in the middle of open water. Pentagon

The materials are from unresolved cases, meaning the government is unable to make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena, it added. The lack of detail can occur for a variety of reasons, including insufficient data, the Department of War said.

Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, or war, depending on who you ask, released a statement after the latest dump, saying that his team “is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.”