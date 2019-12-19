The Crowd-Pleasing Eggnog Recipe You Need to Try This Holiday Season

It’s time to spice up the season with the ultimate holiday party hero: Eggnog! Forget about picking up a carton of the pre-made stuff; this year we challenge you to whip up a batch of Eggnog yourself. This creamy concoction isn’t complicated and tastes so much better fresh. When done right, the eggs, cream, sugar, and alcohol work in perfect harmony.
There are many recipes out there, but Half Full columnist Max Watman has shared his favorite recipe, and you need to try it for your next get together. Customized based on the amount of people you’re serving, this recipe calls for an exciting secret ingredient to keep it cold (we’ll give you a hint, it rhymes with shmice bream). Check out the full recipe here. Cheers!