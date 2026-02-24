Egomaniac Trump’s Name MIA From His Own Business’ HQ

Donald Trump’s name is conspicuously absent from his media company’s offices in his adopted home state of Florida, a columnist has found.

Trump—who loves to put his name on everything from golf courses and steaks to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts—is missing from the headquarters of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company that owns the Truth Social app.

As noted by Sarasota Herald-Tribune columnist Chris Anderson, there is not a “single trace” of the president’s name or branding at the TMTG offices, and the building looks like “every other office” on the street.

Trump's media company is run out of an office on N. Cattlemen Road, which the president does not own. Google Maps

“The business registry inside the lobby might as well be a list of Nobel Peace Prize winners, because Trump’s name is not on that either,” Anderson wrote.

“Go up a floor to where the leased office for Trump Media is located, and it is even stranger. Not a single word. There is only a paper sign attached to the door that reads: ‘No photos or video allowed. Visitors will be prosecuted.’”

The lack of Trump’s name in the Sarasota offices of his media company is certainly unusual. In Florida alone, there are three golf courses that bear the name of the 79-year-old, with the state’s House of Representatives passing a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after him.

Last month, a four-mile stretch of road leading from Palm Beach International Airport to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was officially renamed President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

The president naming things after himself has been a hallmark of his branding for decades, dating back to his failed business ventures such as his casinos, vodka, university, as well as numerous buildings.

Trump has continued massaging his ego in his political career, including introducing a “Trump Gold Card” visa and an “America the Beautiful” pass that charges non-U.S. citizens more to enter national parks and features Trump’s face.

The Republican is hoping to rename New York’s Penn Station after himself, as well as Washington’s Dulles International Airport.

Donald Trump's face is on display on the federal building, the DOJ, an agency that is meant to keep at arm's length from the White House to remain impartial. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The 79-year-old has also shown his desire to go full dictator during his second term by having a massive banner bearing his face displayed at the Washington headquarters of the Department of Justice.